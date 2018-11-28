U.S. fund officially launches new bank brand in Romania

First Bank, the former Piraeus Bank, which was acquired by U.S. fund J.C. Flowers, officially launched its new brand on the banking market in Romania.

The bank’s branding campaign shows it as a new bank with American roots.

The bank’s goal is to make its way to the top 10 of the biggest lenders in Romania. By the end of this year, the bank will rebrand all of its 40 units in Bucharest and the unit in Alba Iulia, local Ziarul Financiar reported. Next year, the rebranding will be expanded to all the units in the country.

J.C. Flowers, an investment fund controlled by U.S. billionaire J. Christopher Flowers, plans to acquire other banks in Romania and is currently in talks with NBG to buy its local subsidiary Banca Romaneasca.

First Bank is managed by two former BCR CEO’s, Nicolae Danila as Chairman of the Board and Dominic Bruynseels as CEO.

[email protected]

(photo source: Facebook / First Bank)