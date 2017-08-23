Firms from Italy, China and Japan want to build bridge over Danube

Two company consortiums have submitted offers to build the suspended bridge over the Danube at Braila.

The offers came from the association of Italian group Astaldi and Japanese company IHI Infrastructure Systems, and the association of Chinese group China Communication Construction Company, Spanish firm Eptisa Servicios de Ingenieria and Romanian company Euro Construct Trading ’98, reports local Economica.net. The deadline for submitting offers was August 21.

The bridge will connect the Dobrogea region to the rest of the country. It could become operational in the next five-six years, and will be mostly used for internal routes. It will also make it easier for tourists from Poland, Ukraine or Russia to get to Dobrogea.

If people in the Braila area want to cross from one of Danube’s shore to the other they currently need to take the ferry or take a detour of more than 100 kilometers to get to the bridge at Giurgeni-Vadu Oii.

The project, which is worth RON 2 billion (EUR 442 million), will be financed with EU funds.

Tender for bridge over Danube in Braila launched after 27 years

[email protected]