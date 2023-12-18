Business

Romanian mobile games developer Firebyte Games looking for EUR 5 million in EU funds

18 December 2023

Firebyte Games, a mobile game developer listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange in the spring of 2021, aims to attract funding from non-reimbursable European sources for a project with a maximum value of EUR 5 million. 

Firebyte Games is headquartered in Cluj and currently has 25 employees. The company has a market capitalization of RON 9.3 million (EUR 1.87 million) and is owned by BRK Financial Group - 39.814%, SAI Broker - 11.27%, along with several individuals - 42.28%. In 2022, the company's business grew by 116%, reaching 5.64 million lei, and the net profit increased by 149%, reaching RON 1.16 million, according to Profit.ro.

The funding will ensure the research, development, and innovation structure within the company, by creating software based on models and artificial intelligence technologies for the secure processing and organization of documents. Additionally, the funding aims to support the hiring of personnel and the acquisition of software and hardware for the development and enhancement of research and innovation capabilities and the adoption of advanced technologies. 

(Photo source: Firebye Games on Facebook)

