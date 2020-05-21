RO FinMin outlines key infrastructure projects to be front-loaded

Romania's finance minister Florin Citu announced that the plan for relaunching the economy would be ready in two weeks. The Sibiu-Pitesti highway is the central objective of this plan, Citu revealed.

"We are already talking about an investment program: several objectives have been announced. The Sibiu - Pitesti highway is a central objective for us, and we are striving to complete it. The Comarnic-Brasov highway is another important objective, as well as the expansion of the Bucharest airport," the finance minister stated, quoted by Economica.net.

He also said that another objective is the digitalization of the public administration system. The tax collection agency (ANAF) has taken significant steps in this direction, followed by the Finance Ministry, and the whole public system will follow, according to Citu.

The construction of regional hospitals and [re]construction of a national irrigation system are also in the plan for relaunching the economy. However, Citu expressed moderate optimism about the completion of such big projects.

"Sibiu - Pitești is an investment that will not be completed this year, next year, or even during our mandate," he said, assuming that the Liberal party will win the parliamentary elections this autumn.

Indeed, the deadline for one of the least technically challenging segments of Sibiu-Pitesti highway, between Pitesti-Curtea de Arges, is five years from the signing of the contract, which took place recently. As regards the difficult sections through the mountains, the technical studies must reportedly be redone, and the deadlines will be much longer.

The public sector's digitalization remains a more feasible target on the Government's ambitious agenda, and it would be a good start.

(Photo: Ilona Andrei/ Inquam Photos)

