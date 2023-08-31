Financing lines worth EUR 524 mln for migrating public databases to Romania’s government cloud

Romania’s Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization plans to come up with four financing lines worth a total of EUR 524 million to support up to 30 public institutions in Romania to migrate their databases to the government cloud.

The databases should be migrated to a technology format that allows them to be interoperable, accessed instantly and also secure.

The data migration should allow the state institutions to offer direct and clear services to a minimum of 3 million people.

“The basic selection principle will be those databases that have the most users and the most requests, and that can be brought to the government cloud the fastest. This is their selection criterion. By 2026, we must get to migrating them,” official sources told Agerpres, G4media.ro reported.

In January 2023, the Government adopted a decision to set up a Government Cloud, which will host the IT systems of the central administration institutions and provide digital services to the population. The investment, worth EUR 560 million, was included in Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

(Photo source: Wrightstudio/Dreamstime.com)