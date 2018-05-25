Romanian finance minister: No problems with paying pensions and salaries

Pensions will increase by 10% starting July 1 and there won’t be any problems with paying pensions and salaries, finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said on Thursday, May 24.

“There is money for pensions and salaries and there will be until the end of the year. We are carefully looking at all the figures – the preliminary data will be made public tomorrow on the Finance Ministry’s website – and the data shows that we are on track with the budget revenues,” Teodorovici said, local Agerpres reported.

He added that the budget impact of all measures announced for this year, including the 10% increase in state pensions, was included in this year’s budget project.

His statements come after president Klaus Iohannis asked the Government to clearly say, with data, if it had enough money to pay pensions and salaries in the public sector until the end of this year.

