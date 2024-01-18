Society

Entrance of trucks from Ukraine to Romania blocked by farmers, truckers

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 1,100 trucks were waiting to enter Romania through the Porubne - Siret Border Crossing Point, representatives of the Ukrainian customs authorities announced, Economica.net reported.

No truck has transited the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Siret between Ukraine and Romania since the afternoon of January 15 as a result of the protest of Romanian farmers and truckers, according to the data sent on January 17 by the spokesperson of the Territorial Service of Suceava Border Police (STPF), Alina Petraru.

Truck traffic is completely interrupted in the direction of entry into Romania, according to the quoted source.

"Starting from January 15, 2024, at 4:15 PM, traffic through PTF Siret for road transport on the way to enter the country is interrupted due to the protests of farmers and transporters," stated the STPF representative Wednesday, January 17.

The farmers and truckers in Romania are to also start a protest in front of the Halmeu-Diakovo checkpoint on the morning of January 18; the protesters intend to block truck traffic, which could restrict or temporarily block the movement of freight, according to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, which said it received information in this regard from the Romanian side. 

The source also recalled that the Romanian protesters are already blocking two checkpoints with Ukraine – Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu)

Read next
Normal
Society

Entrance of trucks from Ukraine to Romania blocked by farmers, truckers

18 January 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Over 1,100 trucks were waiting to enter Romania through the Porubne - Siret Border Crossing Point, representatives of the Ukrainian customs authorities announced, Economica.net reported.

No truck has transited the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Siret between Ukraine and Romania since the afternoon of January 15 as a result of the protest of Romanian farmers and truckers, according to the data sent on January 17 by the spokesperson of the Territorial Service of Suceava Border Police (STPF), Alina Petraru.

Truck traffic is completely interrupted in the direction of entry into Romania, according to the quoted source.

"Starting from January 15, 2024, at 4:15 PM, traffic through PTF Siret for road transport on the way to enter the country is interrupted due to the protests of farmers and transporters," stated the STPF representative Wednesday, January 17.

The farmers and truckers in Romania are to also start a protest in front of the Halmeu-Diakovo checkpoint on the morning of January 18; the protesters intend to block truck traffic, which could restrict or temporarily block the movement of freight, according to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, which said it received information in this regard from the Romanian side. 

The source also recalled that the Romanian protesters are already blocking two checkpoints with Ukraine – Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Casian Mitu)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

12 January 2024
Administration
Bucharest ranked eighth world’s most congested city in 2023
10 January 2024
Environment
Beech tree conservation initiative in Romania featured in New York Times article
04 January 2024
Tech
Serban Enache, Dreamstime: We went from photography on film to AI-generated content. Change is probably the only constant in the stock photo industry
28 December 2023
Politics
Romania to enter Schengen Area with air and maritime borders in March 2024
22 December 2023
Transport
HiSky launches first direct Bucharest-New York flights after more than 20 years
21 December 2023
Culture
Heritage meets community at Timișoara's Museum of Water
12 December 2023
Society
Google reveals Romanians’ most popular searches in 2023
28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System