Entrance of trucks from Ukraine to Romania blocked by farmers, truckers

Over 1,100 trucks were waiting to enter Romania through the Porubne - Siret Border Crossing Point, representatives of the Ukrainian customs authorities announced, Economica.net reported.

No truck has transited the Border Crossing Point (PTF) Siret between Ukraine and Romania since the afternoon of January 15 as a result of the protest of Romanian farmers and truckers, according to the data sent on January 17 by the spokesperson of the Territorial Service of Suceava Border Police (STPF), Alina Petraru.

Truck traffic is completely interrupted in the direction of entry into Romania, according to the quoted source.

"Starting from January 15, 2024, at 4:15 PM, traffic through PTF Siret for road transport on the way to enter the country is interrupted due to the protests of farmers and transporters," stated the STPF representative Wednesday, January 17.

The farmers and truckers in Romania are to also start a protest in front of the Halmeu-Diakovo checkpoint on the morning of January 18; the protesters intend to block truck traffic, which could restrict or temporarily block the movement of freight, according to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, which said it received information in this regard from the Romanian side.

The source also recalled that the Romanian protesters are already blocking two checkpoints with Ukraine – Siret-Porubne and Vicovu de Sus-Krasnoilsk.

