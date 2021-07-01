Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 14:35
Culture

Romania to showcase Fading Borders project at Venice Biennale this year

07 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fading Borders, the project that won the national competition to represent Romania at the 17th edition of the Venice Biennale (Biennale di Venezia), will be presented at the International Architecture Exhibition between May 22 and November 21 of this year.

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition – How Will We Live Together? – curated by Hashim Sarkis, which was to take place in Venice from August to November of 2020, was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.  

Fading Borders was created by Irina Melita, Ştefan Simion, Ştefania Hîrleaţă, Cristian Andrei Bădescu, and Radu Tîrcă. It tackles the topic of the migration of more than 3 million Romanians after the country joined the EU in 2007.

The project documents this reality under two aspects: Away (Plecat), looking at the Romanians living in various communities in Europe, and Shrinking Cities, the abandoned places of the built environment at home.

(Photo: cultura.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 14:35
Culture

Romania to showcase Fading Borders project at Venice Biennale this year

07 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fading Borders, the project that won the national competition to represent Romania at the 17th edition of the Venice Biennale (Biennale di Venezia), will be presented at the International Architecture Exhibition between May 22 and November 21 of this year.

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition – How Will We Live Together? – curated by Hashim Sarkis, which was to take place in Venice from August to November of 2020, was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.  

Fading Borders was created by Irina Melita, Ştefan Simion, Ştefania Hîrleaţă, Cristian Andrei Bădescu, and Radu Tîrcă. It tackles the topic of the migration of more than 3 million Romanians after the country joined the EU in 2007.

The project documents this reality under two aspects: Away (Plecat), looking at the Romanians living in various communities in Europe, and Shrinking Cities, the abandoned places of the built environment at home.

(Photo: cultura.ro)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market
04 January 2021
Social
Romanian public television’s New Year’s Eve special sparks scandal
30 December 2020
Business
Romania's new Government announces first economic measures
29 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president promises more help for Moldova, including 200,000 doses of anti-COVID vaccine
29 December 2020
Business
German group DKV takes over Romanian independent fuel supplier Smart Diesel
29 December 2020
Business
Romania's biggest online retailer will pay EUR 6.7 mln fine for abuse of dominant position
28 December 2020
Social
Romania starts anti-COVID vaccination campaign