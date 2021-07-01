Romania to showcase Fading Borders project at Venice Biennale this year

Fading Borders, the project that won the national competition to represent Romania at the 17th edition of the Venice Biennale (Biennale di Venezia), will be presented at the International Architecture Exhibition between May 22 and November 21 of this year.

The 17th International Architecture Exhibition – How Will We Live Together? – curated by Hashim Sarkis, which was to take place in Venice from August to November of 2020, was postponed to 2021 because of the pandemic.

Fading Borders was created by Irina Melita, Ştefan Simion, Ştefania Hîrleaţă, Cristian Andrei Bădescu, and Radu Tîrcă. It tackles the topic of the migration of more than 3 million Romanians after the country joined the EU in 2007.

The project documents this reality under two aspects: Away (Plecat), looking at the Romanians living in various communities in Europe, and Shrinking Cities, the abandoned places of the built environment at home.

(Photo: cultura.ro)

[email protected]