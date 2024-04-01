Energy

Experts argue against Romania’s planned CfD mechanism for green energy investments

01 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recently decided to use EUR 3 billion of the Energy Transition Fund to finance a CfD scheme aimed at spurring investments in green energy generation capacities, but the experts are not unanimous in supporting such a policy. The money could have been used wiser, they argue.

The investors have already developed a system of selling their production in advance (Power Purchase Agreements) that are more common in Europe these days, compared to the CfD arrangements that unnecessarily involve the state, according to Razvan Nicolescu, former vice-president of the Association of Energy Regulatory Agencies in Europe (ACER), minister of energy, partner at Deloitte in the area of ​​energy and resources.

The CfD mechanism, as currently designed, will encourage investors to maximize the output and not to match demand. Furthermore, the EUR 3 billion could not be enough to finance the CfD scheme, Nicolescu argues.

The money could be better used to encourage investments in locations that would increase the stability of the power grid, he suggests.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Energy

Experts argue against Romania’s planned CfD mechanism for green energy investments

01 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania recently decided to use EUR 3 billion of the Energy Transition Fund to finance a CfD scheme aimed at spurring investments in green energy generation capacities, but the experts are not unanimous in supporting such a policy. The money could have been used wiser, they argue.

The investors have already developed a system of selling their production in advance (Power Purchase Agreements) that are more common in Europe these days, compared to the CfD arrangements that unnecessarily involve the state, according to Razvan Nicolescu, former vice-president of the Association of Energy Regulatory Agencies in Europe (ACER), minister of energy, partner at Deloitte in the area of ​​energy and resources.

The CfD mechanism, as currently designed, will encourage investors to maximize the output and not to match demand. Furthermore, the EUR 3 billion could not be enough to finance the CfD scheme, Nicolescu argues.

The money could be better used to encourage investments in locations that would increase the stability of the power grid, he suggests.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 April 2024
Real Estate
Belgian group WDP buys oldest wholesale center in Romania
01 April 2024
Tech
BVB-listed Arctic Stream, three other Romanian companies in the FT 1000 ranking of Europe’s fastest-growing
01 April 2024
Politics
Romania joins Schengen by air and sea, PM says full admission possible by end-2024
29 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian stock index BET hits 17,000 points for the first time since launch, records 10% growth in first quarter
29 March 2024
Transport
Romania opens new terminals at Timisoara, Iasi airports in time for Air Schengen
29 March 2024
Defense
Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership
29 March 2024
Energy
Romania tweaks energy capping scheme and prolongs it until March 2025
28 March 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania vows to support Moldova’s European path as Moldovan companies are looking to access Western investors through the Bucharest Stock Exchange