EVERGENT Investments shareholders approve dividends of RON 82.7 million

Board of Directors’ proposal was on the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on April 27, 2023 during which a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share was approved, with a yield of 7% on April 26, 2023, the company exceeding by 183% the budgeted value of the net result for 2022.

EVERGENT shareholders approved the Activity Program, as well as the Revenue & Expenditure Budget for 2023, which provides for an investment program of RON 305.2 million.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders approved the Programs no. 8 and 9, for the buyback of own shares in order to reduce the share capital and for running “stock option plan” programs.

The shareholders of EVERGENT Investments, a company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange under the ticker EVER, approved with a large majority all the items on the agenda of the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meetings.

The main resolutions of the Ordinary General Meeting were the approval of a gross dividend of 0.09 RON/share, with a yield of 7% on April 26, 2023, of the consolidated and separate financial statements for the year 2022, in which the company achieved a 183% increase in the net result compared to the estimated budget, the Activity Program and the Revenue & Expenditure Budget for the year 2023. Among the decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting is the 8th and 9th buyback programs.

"We thank all the shareholders for the votes cast and the approval of the Board’s proposals, which reflect the individual and institutional investors decision to give us their trust again. The rigorous application of the last 15 years’ dividend policy brings value for the shareholders, and the company's organic growth creates value for society as a whole. The ability of the EVERGENT Investments team to anticipate some trends led to result that is 183% higher than the budgeted one in 2022, in a geopolitical context that tested the vast majority of business models, reshaping the global economic environment. In 2023, we continue to apply the investment strategy, to improve the structure of the portfolios for which we have allocated a budget of over RON 300 million in order to achieve results and meet the expectations of the shareholders,” said Claudiu Doroș (in opening picture), EVERGENT Investments’ President of the Board & CEO.

The proposals of the Board aim to reward the shareholders, both by granting a cash dividend and through buyback programs from the market.

The value of RON 82,712,573 allocated to dividends represents 70% payout ratio of the 2022 net result. The registration date is June 9, 2023 (ex-date June 8, 2023), and the payment date is June 28, 2023.

EVERGENT Investments will carry out two share buyback programs, “Program 9”, with a maximum of 10,000,000 shares that will bought back through a public purchase offer in order to reduce the share capital and “Program 8”, in which a maximum of 9,200,000 shares will be bought back through market operations within some “stock option plans” programs in order to reward and retain the company’s employees, directors and managers.

The minimum price of the bought back shares will be that of the market and the maximum has been set at RON 2. Each program will run for a maximum of 18 months and were proposed as a result of the success of the previous programs, which contributed to the liquidity of the EVER shares and to the increase of the ownership weight in the share capital for the existing shareholders.

For the financial year 2023, the shareholders of EVERGENT Investments approved the activity program and the revenue and expenditure budget that provides for revenues of RON 102.7 million, a net profit of RON 24.7 million, a net gain from the sale of own assets of RON 54, 2 million and an investment program of RON 305.2 million.

EVERGENT Investments, with over 30 years of experience in the Romanian capital market, is a trailblazer, contributing to the development of the community it belongs to. By applying a well-articulated and responsible strategy, EVERGENT Investments efficiently capitalizes on investment opportunities, both in the capital market and through private equity projects in agribusiness, real estate and technology.

Through its predictable dividend policy and buyback programs, the company provides the shareholders with both short-term profits and the long-term prospect of increasing the value of the assets owned. Over the last 11 years the company has distributed dividends of more than RON 675 million and the value of the assets under management exceeded the significance threshold of 500 million euros in 2021.

