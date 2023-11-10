Eurostat: Romania at the bottom in Europe in terms of life expectancy

Romania ranks at the bottom of the European chart in terms of life expectancy, and only Bulgarians and Serbians have a shorter life expectancy.

In Romania, the average life expectancy is 69 years for men and 76 years for women, according to the most recent Eurostat report.

Women tend to live longer, on average, about seven years more than Romanian men. This trend is consistent across Europe, with women generally outliving men. The lowest life expectancy for men is in the northeast region, at 68.2 years, while for women, it's in the western part of the country, at 75.9 years.

Residents of Bucharest-Ilfov have the longest life expectancy, with 70 years for men and 77 years for women.

However, Romanians live seven years less than the European average, according to data cited by Digi24.

During the last decade, life expectancy in the EU rose at a relatively consistent pace until 2019, when life expectancy at birth was 81.3 years. Since then, 2020 and 2021 have registered declines in life expectancy. In 2021, the overall life expectancy at birth in the EU was 80.1 years.

The life expectancy for women in the EU stood at 82.9 years, which was 5.7 years longer than that for men, who averaged 77.2 years. At the time of their birth, women are expected to live longer in all 242 NUTS 2 regions where data is available.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)