Healthcare

Eurostat: Romania at the bottom in Europe in terms of life expectancy

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks at the bottom of the European chart in terms of life expectancy, and only Bulgarians and Serbians have a shorter life expectancy. 

In Romania, the average life expectancy is 69 years for men and 76 years for women, according to the most recent Eurostat report

Women tend to live longer, on average, about seven years more than Romanian men. This trend is consistent across Europe, with women generally outliving men. The lowest life expectancy for men is in the northeast region, at 68.2 years, while for women, it's in the western part of the country, at 75.9 years.

Residents of Bucharest-Ilfov have the longest life expectancy, with 70 years for men and 77 years for women.

However, Romanians live seven years less than the European average, according to data cited by Digi24.

During the last decade, life expectancy in the EU rose at a relatively consistent pace until 2019, when life expectancy at birth was 81.3 years. Since then, 2020 and 2021 have registered declines in life expectancy. In 2021, the overall life expectancy at birth in the EU was 80.1 years.

The life expectancy for women in the EU stood at 82.9 years, which was 5.7 years longer than that for men, who averaged 77.2 years. At the time of their birth, women are expected to live longer in all 242 NUTS 2 regions where data is available.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Healthcare

Eurostat: Romania at the bottom in Europe in terms of life expectancy

10 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania ranks at the bottom of the European chart in terms of life expectancy, and only Bulgarians and Serbians have a shorter life expectancy. 

In Romania, the average life expectancy is 69 years for men and 76 years for women, according to the most recent Eurostat report

Women tend to live longer, on average, about seven years more than Romanian men. This trend is consistent across Europe, with women generally outliving men. The lowest life expectancy for men is in the northeast region, at 68.2 years, while for women, it's in the western part of the country, at 75.9 years.

Residents of Bucharest-Ilfov have the longest life expectancy, with 70 years for men and 77 years for women.

However, Romanians live seven years less than the European average, according to data cited by Digi24.

During the last decade, life expectancy in the EU rose at a relatively consistent pace until 2019, when life expectancy at birth was 81.3 years. Since then, 2020 and 2021 have registered declines in life expectancy. In 2021, the overall life expectancy at birth in the EU was 80.1 years.

The life expectancy for women in the EU stood at 82.9 years, which was 5.7 years longer than that for men, who averaged 77.2 years. At the time of their birth, women are expected to live longer in all 242 NUTS 2 regions where data is available.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Radub85 | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi
26 October 2023
M&A
Greek PPC completes takeover of Enel's Romanian assets
23 October 2023
M&A
UniCredit and Alpha Bank announce merger in Romania
20 October 2023
Events
Ed Sheeran returns to Romania in 2024
11 October 2023
Opinions
Guest post: Nobody is coming to save journalism. Ten thoughts about the state of media in Romania