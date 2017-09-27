Downtown Bucharest square turns into a science lab this Friday

A new edition of the European Researchers’ Night will be organized this Friday, September 29, in Bucharest and 16 other cities across Romania.

In Bucharest, the event will turn Universitatii Square into a fascinating science lab starting 17:00. The results of the students’ work within the “5 stiinte” project will be presented there, with the visitors being able to test the generator with pedals or the Tesla coil, and taste the exotic fruits obtained from the research, reports local Agerpres.

Other cities that will be part of the event are Alba Iulia, Arad, Bacau, Barlad, Brasov, Constanta, Cugir, Deva, Galati, Hunedoara, Oradea, Ploiesti, Sibiu, Suceava, Tulcea, and Zalau.

For example, in Alba Iulia, the event will take place in the Alba Carolina Citadel, where the local researchers will come to present their latest discoveries and the visitors will be able to participate in antique craft workshops. Meanwhile, in Arad, Atrium Commercial Center will be transformed into a multidisciplinary scientific laboratory.

Find the event’s program for each city here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: Noaptea Cercetatorilor Europeni on Facebook)