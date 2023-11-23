Germany's Eurofighters arrive in Romania for policing missions

Germany has sent to Romania Eurofighter fighter jets to participate in airspace surveillance on NATO's southeastern flank, the Embassy of Germany in Bucharest announced.

Germany is supporting its NATO ally, Romania, in airspace surveillance as part of the enhanced air policing mission Air Policing South.

As of November 27, four Eurofighter fighter jets will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO's southeastern flank. Beforehand, certification by NATO will be carried out.

(Photo: Comandantul Contingentului eAPS/ Ambasada Germaniei București on Facebook)

iulian@romania-insider.com