Defense

Germany's Eurofighters arrive in Romania for policing missions

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany has sent to Romania Eurofighter fighter jets to participate in airspace surveillance on NATO's southeastern flank, the Embassy of Germany in Bucharest announced.

Germany is supporting its NATO ally, Romania, in airspace surveillance as part of the enhanced air policing mission Air Policing South.

As of November 27, four Eurofighter fighter jets will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO's southeastern flank. Beforehand, certification by NATO will be carried out.

(Photo: Comandantul Contingentului eAPS/ Ambasada Germaniei București on Facebook)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Defense

Germany's Eurofighters arrive in Romania for policing missions

23 November 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany has sent to Romania Eurofighter fighter jets to participate in airspace surveillance on NATO's southeastern flank, the Embassy of Germany in Bucharest announced.

Germany is supporting its NATO ally, Romania, in airspace surveillance as part of the enhanced air policing mission Air Policing South.

As of November 27, four Eurofighter fighter jets will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO's southeastern flank. Beforehand, certification by NATO will be carried out.

(Photo: Comandantul Contingentului eAPS/ Ambasada Germaniei București on Facebook)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years
30 October 2023
M&A
Ahold Delhaize expands footprint in Romania with EUR 1.3 bln acquisition of grocery retailer Profi