Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona Fodor 

 

Events
Western Romania: Chamber music festival Eufonia starts this weekend
08 September 2020
Chamber music festival Eufonia will feature a program of more than 20 events at this year’s edition, including masterclasses for young musicians, conferences, and workshops.

The festival takes place in cities such as Timișoara, Arad, Lipova, and Caransebeș, between September 13 and September 27.

Cellist Valentin Răduțiu, flute player Marko Zupan, oboe player Barbara Stegemann, clarinet player Tomaz Mocilnik, horn player Andrej Žust, a member of the Berliner Philharmoniker Orchestra, pianist Per Rundberg, violinist Rosanne Philippens, and viola player Beatrice Muthelet, one of the first members of the Mahler Chamber Orchestra to appear as a soloist with the orchestra, are among the artists performing at the festival.

Furthermore, as part of the festival, 42 young musicians will attend masterclasses coordinated by the guest artists. The masterclasses will be held in Timișoara. A conference on music therapy, targeting educators and parents, is also part of the festival.

The program of events is available here.

(Illustration courtesy of the organizers)

[email protected]

07 September 2020
Culture
