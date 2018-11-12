EU affairs minister resigns two months before RO takes EU Council presidency

Romania’s minister for European Affairs, Victor Negrescu, resigned after the cabinet meeting on Friday, according to political sources quoted by Mediafax.

EU funds minister Rovana Plumb confirmed his resignation while finance minister Eugen Teodorovici said Negrescu’s gesture was an unpleasant surprise and that it showed his lack of political maturity.

Negrescu’s resignation comes two months before Romania takes over the EU Council presidency, on January 1, 2019. Negrescu was the one who coordinated the preparations for this important moment.

A Facebook post by Victor Negrescu, however, generates confusion. The minister said he left the office on Friday “leaving everything ready for the next work week” and that he wishes the project to have continuity.

He also said that his party should decide if the attacks party colleagues launched against him in the media, based on a rumor that appeared out of nowhere, were normal.

