Eszter Martin takes over as new Chief HR Officer of NN Romania

NN Romania announced the appointment of Eszter Martin as its new Chief HR Officer starting November 15. She succeeds Meliha Yardim who has taken the Chief HR Officer role in NN Spain.

Eszter Martin joins NN Romania after four years as Chief HR Officer in NN Hungary. She has almost 20 years of experience in the financial industry, of which half accumulated in roles within NN, where she led multidisciplinary international teams and projects focused on developing new skills and capabilities to support digital transformation.

At NN Romania, Eszter Martin’s mission will be to consolidate and align the company’s people strategy to its digital transformation objectives across all areas of business, the company said. Thus, she will support the development, performance and wellbeing of the almost 500 employees and 1,600 financial consultants and managers in the sales force.

NN is the first international life insurance company to enter the Romanian market, in 1997. It has also been active in the private pensions segment for 15 years, at the same time expanding in recent years into the health and home insurance segments in Romania. NN currently has 500 employees and 1,600 financial consultants and managers in its sales force and supports over 2.3 million insurance and pension clients.

NN Romania is part of the NN Group, a financial services company with a strong presence in 11 countries, more than 16,000 employees and over 20 million clients.

(Photo source: NN Romania)