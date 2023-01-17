People

 

 

eSports: Romania’s Ana Dumbravă hailed as the world’s best CS:GO player

18 January 2023
Ana “ANa” Dumbravă, a 23-year-old professional eSports player from Rădăuți, Suceava, was crowned as the world’s best Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player at HLTV Award Show in Stockholm, Sweden. She was nominated alongside her teammate Ksenia “vilga” Kluenkova, in addition to being enlisted among the nominees for Women Team of the Year.

The main AWP for Nigma Galaxy’s women's team is a three-time ESL Impact champion, a prestigious CS:GO tournament held by esports organizer ESL annually. She’s been playing the game professionally since 2015, first on the national level before venturing internationally.

“Im still in shock, thank you everyone for supporting me all the way. Doesn’t matter who you are or where are you from, your dreams can still become true, you just need to believe in yourself,” Ana Dumbravă took to Instagram.

Dumbravă had a busy 2022. Last year, together with her team, she won the first season of the ESL Impact League in Dallas, United States, before participating in the Gaming Marathon championship in Romania. They won USD 50,000 out of a pool prize of USD 123,000.

An important asset to the team, Dumbravă is the highest-ranked player out of the five players on the roster with a K-D difference of 181 and 1.26 rating out of 2.0 in a total of 22 wins out of 32 maps played.

(Photo source: Ana Dumbravă/Facebook)

