Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Real Estate

Small offices are in high demand in Bucharest

21 October 2021
Companies rented in Bucharest, over the first nine months of the year, more new office space than in the same period in 2020 and even in 2019 or 2018, when it comes to the market segment of up to 1,000 sqm, according to a report by ESOP Consulting quoted by Profit.ro.

In total, in the first three quarters of 2021, 107 small office spaces were rented totaling 46,405 sqm, while in 2020, only 44 small spaces were rented, with a total of 17,739 sqm. In 2019, 103 spaces were rented, with a total of 44,105 sqm.

On the other hand, however, there were fewer transactions with spaces of over 1,000 sqm, and their volume is small than in previous years. According to the analysis, SMEs are the tenants that set the office market in motion this year.

"In the first nine months of 2021, we noticed a greater dynamism in the market segment of relocations of office space, from small and medium-sized companies and we estimate that large companies could become more active in the relocation market as early as during 2022, if the epidemiological situation improves," Alexandru Petrescu, managing partner at ESOP Consulting, said.

(Photo: Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

