Third edition of the Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Eastern Europe Conference to take place in Bucharest in May

The Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce (RDCC) will host its third edition of the leading Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion in Eastern Europe Conference on May 9, 2024, at the InterContinental Athenee Palace Hotel in Bucharest.

The event will bring together leaders in equality, diversity, and inclusion from throughout the region to exchange best practices, perspectives, and strategies for promoting ED&I both in the workplace and beyond.

“As we continue our journey towards greater equality, diversity, and inclusion in Eastern Europe, let us remember: it only works if we join forces to drive change together, redefine boundaries, and build bridges towards a more inclusive tomorrow. We have made great progress, but there are still so many things we must achieve,” said Lestat Monroe, Founder of the Romanian Diversity Chamber of Commerce.

With a focus on fostering cultural diversity and identity, the conference will delve into pressing issues such as implementing policies to prevent age discrimination and promoting an age-diverse workforce. Attendees can expect insightful discussions on advocating for legislative changes that uphold inclusivity, equity, and diversity within the workplace and beyond.

The conference will also serve as a platform for exploring emerging trends and international insights aimed at driving regional progress in ED&I initiatives while offering forward-thinking strategies rooted in international best practices.

Opening remarks will be delivered by H.E. John Cornet d’Elzius, the Belgian Ambassador to Romania, also marking the celebration of Europe Day as Belgium currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. The Belgian Ambassador will be followed by H.E. José Antonio Hernández, Spanish Ambassador to Romania.

The conference will also benefit from the presence of expert national and international speakers, including Perry Zizzi (RDCC President & Managing Partner of Dentons), Diana Țarfulea (Director of Engineering and Diversity & Inclusion/Women, Adobe Romania), Ana Robinson (HR Director Commercial & HR Country Lead RO, Bergenbier), and representatives from Kaufland Romania, Danone, NTT DATA Romania, Heineken, EBRD, Philip Morris, or OMV Petrom.

The event is free of charge, but registration is necessary.

(Photo source: the organizers)