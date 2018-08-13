Romania’s Environment Ministry allots EUR 100 mln to relaunch Green House program

Romania’s Environment Ministry will allot EUR 100 million from the Environment Fund to relaunch the Green House program, this fall, minister Gratiela Gavrilescu said on Friday, August 10.

Some 26,000 households will benefit from this program, which offers grants of up to EUR 4,600 for installing photovoltaic panels, local Agerpres reported. The households will be able to use the panels to cover their electricity and heating needs and to deliver the surplus to the power grid. The guide for the new program will be available around October 15, the minister said.

She added that the Environment Ministry and Energy Ministry will also launch a joint program to power up some 9,000 households that are not currently connected to the power grid, by covering their costs for installing photovoltaic panels.

[email protected]