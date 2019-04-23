Enrique Iglesias returns to Romania with concert this fall

Latino singer Enrique Iglesias will perform for the first time in the western Romania city of Cluj-Napoca this year. The concert is scheduled for October 29 and is part of the artist’s All the Hits Live tour.

The concert will include hits such as “Bailamos", "Rhythm Divine", "Be With You", "Duele El Corazon", "Subeme La Radio", "El Bańo", "Move To Miami" or "I Do not Dance (Without You)".

So far, the All the Hits Live tour has taken Iglesias to Prague, Budapest, Ljubljana, Oslo, Athens, Copenhagen, Lisbon and Kiev. He previously performed in Romania in 2016, in Bucharest.

The Cluj-Napoca concert takes place at BT Arena.

(Photo: Enrique Iglesias Facebook Page)

