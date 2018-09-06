English singer Tom Odell will perform in Bucharest next year

English singer Tom Odell will return to Bucharest for an exclusive concert on February 16 2019 at Arenele Romane. It is not the first time the artist comes to Romania, having performed in 2014 at Summer Well, in 2015 at Untold and 2017 at AWAKE.

The artist will promote his most recent album, namely Jubilee Road which contains songs such as If You Wanna Love Somebody and Half As Good As You.

Tom Odell started his career in 2012 after being discovered by Lily Allen. His song Another Love became a hit and his first album Long Way Down ranked first in music charts all around the United Kingdom.

Tickets are available at www.iabilet.ro and in the IaBilet network: Flanco shops, Muzica shop, IQ BOX shops, Telekom, Cafe Deko, Vintage Club, Quantic, Expirat Halele Carol, Hard Rock Cafe, Beraria H, Libmag (Bd IC Bratianu 6), Agentiile Perfect Tour, Uman shops. More details at iabilet.ro/retea.

The price of the tickets ranges from RON 99 to RON 200 (EUR 21-43).

