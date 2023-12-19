Energy

Engie begins developing 37MWp solar park in southern Romania

19 December 2023

Engie Romania has started the construction of a photovoltaic (PV) park with a total capacity of 37.2 MWp in Ariceștii Rahtivani commune, in Prahova county, the company announced in a press release.

The project will be built on an area of ​​57 hectares and is planned to become operational in 2024.

The amount of energy produced is estimated at approximately 57 GWh/year.

Earlier in 2023, Engie initiated a similar project at Gemenele, in Brăila county, with an installed capacity of 9.3 MWp.

In addition, the Engie Romania Group owns four other photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of 24 MWp, in the counties of Arad, Buzău, Harghita and Teleorman, and two wind farms, with a capacity of 98 MWp, in the counties of Brăila and Galați.

(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

