Engie begins developing 37MWp solar park in southern Romania
Engie Romania has started the construction of a photovoltaic (PV) park with a total capacity of 37.2 MWp in Ariceștii Rahtivani commune, in Prahova county, the company announced in a press release.
The project will be built on an area of 57 hectares and is planned to become operational in 2024.
The amount of energy produced is estimated at approximately 57 GWh/year.
Earlier in 2023, Engie initiated a similar project at Gemenele, in Brăila county, with an installed capacity of 9.3 MWp.
In addition, the Engie Romania Group owns four other photovoltaic parks, with a total installed capacity of 24 MWp, in the counties of Arad, Buzău, Harghita and Teleorman, and two wind farms, with a capacity of 98 MWp, in the counties of Brăila and Galați.
(Photo: Deyangeorgiev/ Dreamstime)
