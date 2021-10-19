George Enescu Museum in Bucharest to close for restoration works

Cantacuzino Palace, which hosts the George Enescu Museum in Bucharest, is scheduled to close on October 25 for restoration works.

The works are set to last two years.

The museum said it would continue its activities online and in its two other branches: George Enescu Museum – Luminiş Villa in Sinaia and George Enescu Museum in Tescani.

This weekend, access to the Bucharest museum will be free of charge, the institution also announced.

Cantacuzino Palace, located on Calea Victoriei, towards the Victoriei Square end, was built between 1901 and 1903 at the request of Gheorghe Grigore Cantacuzino, a former PM and leader of the Conservative Party. It was erected according to the plans of architect Ioan D. Berindei, and artists such as G. D. Mirea, Nicolae Vermont and Costin Petrescu contributed to its mural paintings, and architect Emil Wilhelm Becker to the sculptures and ornamentations. It hosts the museum’s permanent exhibition, encompassing various documents, manuscripts, photos, and memorabilia related to the celebrated Romanian musician.

(Photo: Tatyana Gundar | Dreamstime.com)

