George Enescu Festival: Tickets go on sale next week

The tickets for this year’s George Enescu Festival, the largest classical music event in the country, go on sale on July 19th, the organizers announced.

The tickets are available on the Eventim platform, in the Eventim network, and at a sale point set up at the Athenaeum in Bucharest.

Because of the high demand for the concerts at the venue, the Athenaeum’s hall will be available at full capacity. Access to the hall will be based on ID papers and one of the following documents: proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 48 hours before the concert; medical proof that participants are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert. Mask-wearing is required at all times. The Athenaeum will host 29 concerts in the Concerts and Recitals series. Tickets cost RON 230 (EUR 46) and RON 180 (EUR 36.5).

For Sala Palatului, the venue that will host 30 concerts in the Great Orchestras of the World series, there will be five price categories: RON 230, RON 180, RON 150 (EUR 30), RON 100 (EUR 20), and RON 70 (EUR 14) for retirees. Access to the venue will be made in keeping with current sanitary norms, given that the hall will fill up to 70% of the capacity. Social distancing is to be observed, and mask-wearing is required.

The Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR) will host the Enescu and His Contemporaries series. Tickets cost RON 60 (EUR 12) and RON 40 (EUR 8). The hall will be offered at full capacity, and access will be based on ID papers and one of the following documents: proof vaccination, with the second dose at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before the concert; medical proof that participants are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert.

Sala Radio will host the Music of the 21st Century concert series, where tickets cost RON 55 (EUR 11) and RON 35 (EUR 7). The hall will be offered at 70% of capacity, and participants are expected to follow the social distancing norms and wear a mask.

The festival is scheduled to take place between August 28th and September 26th. The program is available here.

(Photo courtesy of Enescu Festival)

