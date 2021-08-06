Enescu Festival: Athenaeum, Auditorium concerts held at scaled-back capacity

Tickets for only 70% of the Athenaeum and Auditorium halls’ capacity have been available amid concerns regarding the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, the organizers of the Enescu Festival announced.

The concerts held at these two venues were initially scheduled at full capacity, unlike the ones held at Sala Palatului and Sala Radio, where the halls were made available at 70% of capacity from the start.

The organizers of the festival and the local authorities plan to assess the epidemiological situation in Bucharest before the start of the festival and decide if more tickets are made available.

For access to the Athenaeum concerts, ID papers are required and one of the following documents: proof of being fully vaccinated against Covid-19, at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 48 hours before the concert; medical proof that participants are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert. The Athenaeum will host 29 concerts in the Concerts and Recitals series.

Similar requirements are valid for the concerts held at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania (MNAR), which will host the Enescu and His Contemporaries series. Access will be based on ID papers and one of the following documents: proof of vaccination, with the second dose at least ten days before attending; a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before the concert; medical proof that participants are between the 15th and 90th day from testing negative after a confirmed infection with SARS-CoV-2; or a negative rapid antigen test, carried out within 24 hours before the concert.

Mask-wearing is required at all times, in all of the festival's venues.

More details about the tickets and access requirements here.

This year’s edition of the George Enescu International Festival is scheduled to take place between August 28 and September 26. The program is available here.

(Photo: Andrei Gindac/ courtesy of Enescu Festival)

simona@romania-insider.com