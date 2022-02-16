Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Local investor plans developing wind farms worth EUR 300 mln in south Romania

16 February 2022
Local company Enero Furnizare got the necessary permits to develop and connect to the power grid its first photovoltaic park (71 MW), located in Dolj County.

Enero plans to complete four other similar projects it envisages in Dolj County (southern Romania) by the end of next year, with a total installed capacity of over 400 MW. The total investment is estimated at EUR 300 mln.

Enero Furnizare is owned by the former MP and prefect of Gorj County, Mugurel Surupăceanu.

Enero representatives disclosed Profit.ro that the five projects in Dolj County "are the first phase of the development of solar projects. They are developed for foreign investors, which we bring to invest in Oltenia."

The smallest project covers 70 hectares and the largest on 99 hectares.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

