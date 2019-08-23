Enel names new country manager in Romania

Italian Carlo Pignoloni took over as country manager of utility group Enel’s operations in Romania, replacing Georgios Stassis. The change became effective as of August 22, the group announced in a press release.

Carlo Pignoloni was previously head of Enel Green Power’s operations in Italy.

“We are very pleased to have Carlo Pignoloni as the new country manager of Enel’s operations in Romania. His knowledge of the conventional part of the business coupled with his experience in renewables makes him an ideal candidate for the job,” said Simone Mori, Head of Europe and Euro-Mediterranean Affairs at Enel.

Pignoloni graduated in Mechanical Engineering at the Polytechnic University of Milan, and joined Enel in 1990. He is not new to Romania, as he ran Enel Green Power’s operations in the country from 2008 to 2011.

Georgios Stassis who had been running Enel Romania’s operations since 2016, was recently appointed CEO and Chairman of PPC, Greece’s state-owned and largest power utility.

Enel has been active on the Romanian market since 2005, with operations in power distribution and supply as well as renewable energy generation. Enel Energie and Enel Energie Muntenia are leading suppliers of energy nationwide, serving 3.1 million customers.

Enel Romania’s electricity distribution companies serve around 2.9 million customers in three key areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including the capital, Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, accounting for one third of Romania’s electricity distribution market. In the renewable energy sector, Enel Green Power Romania operates 534 MW of generation capacity through wind and solar PV technologies. Enel has more than 3,100 employees in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)