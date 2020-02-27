Romania is part of Enel’s project to install 3,000 car charging stations

Enel X, the advanced energy services division of Italian group Enel, announced on Wednesday, February 26, that it has completed the financing for the AMBRA-Electrify Europe (AMBRA-E) project, which provides for an investment of EUR 70.75 mln in more than 3,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in Italy, Spain and Romania.

The project is co-financed by the European Commission's Executive Agency for Innovation and Networks (INEA), through the Connecting Europe Facility program, and the European Investment Bank (EIB), as well as by Enel X, through its own resources.

The project is due to be completed by 2022.

“The AMBRA-E project, coordinated by Enel X and implemented by its subsidiaries in Italy, Spain and Romania, envisages the installation of more than 3,000 electric vehicle charging stations, in particular along seven trans-European transport network corridors (TEN-T), which include the main connecting roads between urban centers and along some main roads, and which will be completed by 2022,” Enel announced on Wednesday.

The entire network will be accessible to registered users through the Enel X Juice Pass application, as well as through Enel X’s interoperability partners, while unregistered users will be able to make ad-hoc payments.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

