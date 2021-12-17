Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romanian employers who fail to pay dues to budget may end in jail

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian employers who fail to pay their taxes and social security contributions to the general government budget within 60 days from the due date provided by law risk imprisonment from 1 year to 5 years or a fine, according to a draft bill inked by Social Democratic Party (PSD), News.ro reported.

The bill's authors said that employers who do not pay the social security contributions (on behalf of the employees) will be criminally liable.

They pointed out that, on September 30, 2021, the arrears to be recovered were RON 34 bln (EUR 6.4 bln, nearly 3% of GDP), of which RON 8.4 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) to the public pension system and RON 3.5 bln to the public health system.

The volume of arrears has doubled compared to 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/17/2021 - 08:09
Business

Romanian employers who fail to pay dues to budget may end in jail

17 December 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian employers who fail to pay their taxes and social security contributions to the general government budget within 60 days from the due date provided by law risk imprisonment from 1 year to 5 years or a fine, according to a draft bill inked by Social Democratic Party (PSD), News.ro reported.

The bill's authors said that employers who do not pay the social security contributions (on behalf of the employees) will be criminally liable.

They pointed out that, on September 30, 2021, the arrears to be recovered were RON 34 bln (EUR 6.4 bln, nearly 3% of GDP), of which RON 8.4 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) to the public pension system and RON 3.5 bln to the public health system.

The volume of arrears has doubled compared to 2019.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks