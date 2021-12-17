Romanian employers who fail to pay dues to budget may end in jail

Romanian employers who fail to pay their taxes and social security contributions to the general government budget within 60 days from the due date provided by law risk imprisonment from 1 year to 5 years or a fine, according to a draft bill inked by Social Democratic Party (PSD), News.ro reported.

The bill's authors said that employers who do not pay the social security contributions (on behalf of the employees) will be criminally liable.

They pointed out that, on September 30, 2021, the arrears to be recovered were RON 34 bln (EUR 6.4 bln, nearly 3% of GDP), of which RON 8.4 bln (EUR 1.7 bln) to the public pension system and RON 3.5 bln to the public health system.

The volume of arrears has doubled compared to 2019.

