Employee benefits in Romania amount to over EUR 1.3 bln

The total employee benefits in Romania, which includes meal vouchers, gift vouchers and holiday vouchers, amounts to over EUR 1.3 billion, according to Elena Pap, general manager Up Romania, one of the biggest issuers of such vouchers, local News.ro reported.

The sum doesn’t include the holiday vouchers granted this year to employees in the public sector.

Up Romania has launched an acquisitions platform that allows its clients to purchase goods and services at lower costs. Romania is the first country where the group launches this platform, which it plans to replicate to other markets as well.

Up Romania currently serves over 15,000 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and 750,000 employees in Romania.

The acquisitions platform aims to connect companies with their suppliers and to negotiate bulk deals that result in lower costs for companies that want to purchase goods and services. At first, the platform will offer access to delivery services, water, coffee, tea suppliers, and office supplies. The next step is to develop on the fuel, insurance and medical services segments.

[email protected]