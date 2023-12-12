Emirates Group seeks to hire IT professionals from Romania

The Emirates Group, which includes international airline Emirates and global air and travel services provider dnata, is seeking to hire IT professionals from Romania. The group’s IT team typically works on projects across B2C, B2B, support functions and operations for more than 40 brands and businesses in Dubai and globally.

In the next few months, the Emirates Group is looking to recruit more than 200 IT experts for a range of roles in software engineering and technical software engineering, DevOps, hybrid cloud, Agile delivery, technical product management, digital workplace, cybersecurity, IT architecture, innovation, and service management.

The group will hold recruitment days in Bucharest in mid-January 2024. The selected candidates will work in Dubai.

Adel Al Redha, Emirates’ Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are keen to attract talent to be part of our IT workforce. We have an array of exciting and challenging tech and innovation projects in the pipeline, some of which will shape many of our day-to-day processes and activities. We know these will form the bedrock of dream careers for tech professionals.”

In addition to “a competitive salary and allowances,” the company also promises medical and life insurance, concessional cargo, annual leave and tickets for immediate family, and discounted flight tickets for dependents, wider family and friends to travel to all the 130 destinations around the Emirates network.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Emirates.com)