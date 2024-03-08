Society

Romanian investigative journalist gets access to Police Academy’s entire PhD archive

08 March 2024

After three years in court, Romanian investigative journalist Emilia Sercan was given access to the archive of the evaluations issued by the Police Academy’s professors on the PhD dissertations. 

"The Police Academy, the pathetic plagiarism factory of the Ministry of the Interior, must now provide me with copies of all the reports of the doctoral theses defended in the institution," Sercan said on Facebook, welcoming the court’s ruling.

"P.S. I take advantage of this message to remind those from the Intelligence (SRI) Academy that they also have to hand me some reports following an identical trial lost two years ago. Feel free to send me the reports so that I don't have to send you notifications again," she added.

Emilia Sercan has spent the last seven years uncovering dozens of plagiarism cases in doctoral dissertations of top Romanian politicians and high officials in the judiciary, law enforcement, military, and intelligence community.

The former rector of the Police Academy, Adrian Iacob, and the former vice-rector, Petrică Mihail Marcoc, were definitively sentenced in July 2023 to three years in prison with suspension for blackmail, being accused of having determined a policeman from the Academy to send messages threatening the death of Sercan.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea)

