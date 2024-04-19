Western Romania: Emergency landing at Timișoara after bomb threat on a plane

An airplane performed an emergency landing at the Timișoara airport in western Romania following reports of a bomb threat. The plane had departed from Poland and was en route to Egypt.

After the plane landed, the 127 passengers were disembarked under maximum security, and their luggage was checked. For one hour and ten minutes, the authorities in Timiș county had the Red Plan activated, with emergency crews on standby, according to Digi24.

The aircraft took off last night from the airport in the Polish city of Wroclaw, headed for Hurghada. Less than an hour into the flight, while over Serbian airspace, the control tower informed the aircraft's captain of a bomb threat on board. The plane was urgently directed to the nearest airport, which was the Traian Vuia International Airport in Timișoara.

The plane was directed to a special runway, and checks lasted for several hours. All the while, dozens of vehicles from the firefighters, police, and ambulance service remained nearby.

“Everyone was present: firefighters, police, ambulance. We disembarked the passengers, they were sent for body checks, and the passengers and their luggage were thoroughly inspected. The passengers were disembarked and taken to a special terminal at the airport for detailed checks. Anti-terror troops spent hours checking the aircraft,” said Daniel Stamatovici, director of the airport.

Passengers, however, reported that they were not informed about what was happening.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Lovas | Dreamstime.com)