Transport

Western Romania: Emergency landing at Timișoara after bomb threat on a plane

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An airplane performed an emergency landing at the Timișoara airport in western Romania following reports of a bomb threat. The plane had departed from Poland and was en route to Egypt.

After the plane landed, the 127 passengers were disembarked under maximum security, and their luggage was checked. For one hour and ten minutes, the authorities in Timiș county had the Red Plan activated, with emergency crews on standby, according to Digi24.

The aircraft took off last night from the airport in the Polish city of Wroclaw, headed for Hurghada. Less than an hour into the flight, while over Serbian airspace, the control tower informed the aircraft's captain of a bomb threat on board. The plane was urgently directed to the nearest airport, which was the Traian Vuia International Airport in Timișoara.

The plane was directed to a special runway, and checks lasted for several hours. All the while, dozens of vehicles from the firefighters, police, and ambulance service remained nearby.

“Everyone was present: firefighters, police, ambulance. We disembarked the passengers, they were sent for body checks, and the passengers and their luggage were thoroughly inspected. The passengers were disembarked and taken to a special terminal at the airport for detailed checks. Anti-terror troops spent hours checking the aircraft,” said Daniel Stamatovici, director of the airport.

Passengers, however, reported that they were not informed about what was happening.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Lovas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Transport

Western Romania: Emergency landing at Timișoara after bomb threat on a plane

19 April 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

An airplane performed an emergency landing at the Timișoara airport in western Romania following reports of a bomb threat. The plane had departed from Poland and was en route to Egypt.

After the plane landed, the 127 passengers were disembarked under maximum security, and their luggage was checked. For one hour and ten minutes, the authorities in Timiș county had the Red Plan activated, with emergency crews on standby, according to Digi24.

The aircraft took off last night from the airport in the Polish city of Wroclaw, headed for Hurghada. Less than an hour into the flight, while over Serbian airspace, the control tower informed the aircraft's captain of a bomb threat on board. The plane was urgently directed to the nearest airport, which was the Traian Vuia International Airport in Timișoara.

The plane was directed to a special runway, and checks lasted for several hours. All the while, dozens of vehicles from the firefighters, police, and ambulance service remained nearby.

“Everyone was present: firefighters, police, ambulance. We disembarked the passengers, they were sent for body checks, and the passengers and their luggage were thoroughly inspected. The passengers were disembarked and taken to a special terminal at the airport for detailed checks. Anti-terror troops spent hours checking the aircraft,” said Daniel Stamatovici, director of the airport.

Passengers, however, reported that they were not informed about what was happening.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Peter Lovas | Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

19 April 2024
Culture
Salvator Rosa painting stolen from Oxford, recovered in Romania and returned to the UK
19 April 2024
Events
Romania events: The calendar of 2024 Palm Sunday and Easter fairs
19 April 2024
Culture
Venice Biennale 2024: Romanian pavilion opens with Șerban Savu’s exhibition What Work Is
18 April 2024
Capital markets powered by BSE
Premier Energy announces intention to launch EUR 125 mln IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
18 April 2024
Startup
Startup co-founded by Romanian targets EUR 7 mln to advance hyperloop technology for high-speed transportation
18 April 2024
Defense
Three more Dutch F-16s arrive in Romania to join European Training Center
18 April 2024
Transport
Tarom, Constanta port, Bucharest airport on the investment list discussed by Romania's PM in Qatar
18 April 2024
Energy
Romania backs SMR nuke project but needs “more calibrated and integrated” vision to go ahead