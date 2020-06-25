Romania Insider
Business
Romania’s Electrica takes over PV park
25 June 2020
Electricity distribution and supply group Electrica, 49% controlled by the Romanian state, entered an agreement to take over a 7.5 MW photovoltaic (PV) park in the southern part of the country.

The subject of the deal is the Stăneşti Photovoltaic Park, operated by Long Bridge Millennium in Giurgiu county.

The completion of the transaction and the transfer of ownership to Electrica Furnizare, part of the Electrica Group, is pending on conditions agreed by the parties.

The purchase price will be determined when the transaction will be completed, based on pre-negotiated terms, Electrica stated.

The Stăneşti Photovoltaic Park has 17.5 hectares and an installed capacity of 7.5 MW, while its operating capacity is limited to 6.8 MW.

The park was built between October 2012 and January 2013 and started to operate in February 2013.

Separately, Electrica is negotiating the purchase of several wind and photovoltaic parks from Canadian group Jade Power Trust.

The assets include the 45 MW Dorobantu wind farm developed by OMV Petrom and later sold to the Canadian group.

