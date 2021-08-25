Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Wed, 08/25/2021 - 11:28
Business

 

 

Timisoara to add 44 electric buses to its public transport fleet

25 August 2021
Timisoara, a major city in western Romania, will add 44 electric buses to its public transport fleet. Mayor Dominic Fritz signed the contract with the Turkish company Karsan on Tuesday, August 24, and the first electric bus is set to be delivered in about eight months, according to News.ro.

The Ministry of Development completed the tender for the 44 electric buses for Timisoara a month ago. The contract is worth over RON 136 million (without VAT) and is mostly covered with European funds.

The contract includes 44 18-meter long electric buses, but also 15 fast-charging stations and another 44 slow-charging stations.

According to City Hall representatives, the new buses will be used on busy lines to cut the waiting times on these routes.

“At the moment, on peak days, we have about 80 buses on the streets. The new electric buses will help us increase the bus service frequency and use the buses that are in the best condition. The entire public transport fleet needs a major upgrade,” mayor Fritz said on Facebook.

(Photo source: Facebook/Dominic Fritz)

