Israeli Elbit picks local partners to assemble, service its drones for Romanian Army

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Romanian companies Avioane Craiova and Romaero for cooperation in the field of Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) for the planned programs of the Romanian Defense Ministry (MApN).

The Memorandum of Understanding stipulates that Romanian companies are responsible for assembly, integration, training, maintenance and repairs, and program management.

With decades of proven operational experience, Elbit's systems are in the service of several armed and security forces around the world. They are the main UAS fleet of the Israeli Army.

"We have a long collaboration with Romania in various projects and fields for over 27 years. We are proud to work with Avioane Craiova and Romaero to facilitate the transfer of UAS technologies in Romania and create jobs. Our goal is to be able to offer the Romanian Army a complete and advanced UAS solution that is currently at the highest international level," said Elad Aharonson, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems ISTAR Division.

(Photo source: Elbitsystems.com)