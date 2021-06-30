Elawan of Spain develops 39.6MW wind farm in northeastern Romania

Spanish group Elawan Energy through its Romanian project company Elawan Wind Berezeni, obtained this spring the permits necessary to develop a 39.6MW wind farm in the northeastern part of Romania, in Vaslui county. It sealed the connection contract with Delgaz Grid network, managed by the German group E.ON, data published by transport system operator Transelectrica show.

When completed, the park would require an investment of about EUR 60 mln, according to estimates of Ziarul Financiar daily.

The connection contract indicates an advanced stage in the development of the project.

The Spanish company Elawan started as a family business in 2008, reaching a portfolio of 1.3 GW green energy projects in 13 countries last year.

Last December, ORIX Corporation of Japan announced that it has entered into an agreement to invest in Elawan Energy, “a global renewable energy company headquartered in Madrid, Spain focused on the development and ownership of wind and solar PV power plants.” Through its wholly-owned subsidiary ORIX Corporation Europe N.V., ORIX will acquire an 80% stake in Elawan.

