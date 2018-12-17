EIB supports expansion of digital terrestrial TV in Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending EUR 9.78 million to Romanian public company Societatea Nationala de Radiocomunicatii SA (Radiocom) to partially finance the digitalisation of the country’s terrestrial broadcasting infrastructure.

This transaction is backed by the European Fund for Strategic Investments (EFSI), the financial pillar of the Investment Plan for Europe, or “Juncker Plan”.

The network that will be rolled-out at 228 broadcasting sites is planned to carry the signal of the national free-to-air TV operator covering some 94% of the population and 81% of the country. The investments will also contribute to a more efficient use of the highly valuable radio spectrum.

“With this new agreement, the Juncker Plan is making a very visible difference to the everyday lives of Romanians by bringing better quality TV into their homes,” EC commissioner Corina Cretu stated.

(photo source: Eib.org)