Business

EIB and BRD Sogelease to support Romanian SMEs and Midcaps

21 December 2023

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and BRD Sogelease IFN SA have signed a EUR 50 million loan agreement, extending their support to Romanian businesses and the country's economy.

The collaboration aims to create new opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and midcaps, as well as to contribute to overall sustainable growth.

The operation is an intermediated loan, meaning that BRD Sogelease will use EIB's financing to facilitate new lending on more favourable terms for eligible clients. It is part of a larger approved operation that will provide funding favourable to small and medium businesses, reflecting the EIB's commitment to environmental sustainability, as 20% of the amount agreed is earmarked for green investment.

Under the Green Gateway programme, the EIB Advisory will also be providing support to help originate and assess green investments. This will be facilitated through training on using the Green Eligibility Checker, a specially designed EIB tool for sustainable investment assessment.

EIB advisory will also support BRD Sogelease staff in deepening their understanding of the EU's regulatory framework for sustainable finance, EU taxonomy, and climate risk management.

(Photo source: Breeze393/Dreamstime.com)

