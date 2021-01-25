Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:28
Business

Romanian EconMin disappointed with foreign trade promotion website

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Claudiu Nasui, announced that he instructed the ministry's control body to draw up a report on how the foreign trade portal www.portaldecomert.ro was developed and financed.

"Look at how Romania's foreign trade website looks. Entire pages filled with generic texts meant to exist only during the construction of the site. I checked, out of curiosity, the section for export opportunities. The last export offer is from October 8, 2012, in the context in which the site should, in theory, show export opportunities. I asked them to close the site, and I was told that this is not possible because it was done with Swiss money and we can't close it. I asked the control body to report on how this 'portal' was funded and developed. They literally made fun of it. If you were an investor and you wanted to invest in a country where the site looks like this, would you still invest?" the minister wrote on his Facebook page, local Agerpres reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:28
Business

Romanian EconMin disappointed with foreign trade promotion website

25 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Claudiu Nasui, announced that he instructed the ministry's control body to draw up a report on how the foreign trade portal www.portaldecomert.ro was developed and financed.

"Look at how Romania's foreign trade website looks. Entire pages filled with generic texts meant to exist only during the construction of the site. I checked, out of curiosity, the section for export opportunities. The last export offer is from October 8, 2012, in the context in which the site should, in theory, show export opportunities. I asked them to close the site, and I was told that this is not possible because it was done with Swiss money and we can't close it. I asked the control body to report on how this 'portal' was funded and developed. They literally made fun of it. If you were an investor and you wanted to invest in a country where the site looks like this, would you still invest?" the minister wrote on his Facebook page, local Agerpres reported.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

20 January 2021
Travel
COVID-19: Traveling to Romania - quarantine requirements & national restrictions
19 January 2021
Business
Conservation agriculture: How Romanian farmers can help protect the environment and gain from it
14 January 2021
Business
Renault unveils new logo for Romanian car brand Dacia and new compact SUV concept - Dacia Bigster
15 January 2021
Travel
Winter special: Where to go skiing in Romania during the pandemic
15 January 2021
Travel
Flights connecting Romania to European destinations: New routes announced for 2021
08 January 2021
Profiles & Interviews
Expat in Romania - Janine Holenstein (Swiss): Romania brought diversity, ingenuity, new friends to my life
06 January 2021
Events
Romania calendar: Top events to look forward to in 2021 - music, sports & more
05 January 2021
Capital markets
Two Romanian companies managed to double investors' money in a challenging year for the local stock market