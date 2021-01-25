Romanian EconMin disappointed with foreign trade promotion website

Romania's minister of economy, entrepreneurship and tourism, Claudiu Nasui, announced that he instructed the ministry's control body to draw up a report on how the foreign trade portal www.portaldecomert.ro was developed and financed.

"Look at how Romania's foreign trade website looks. Entire pages filled with generic texts meant to exist only during the construction of the site. I checked, out of curiosity, the section for export opportunities. The last export offer is from October 8, 2012, in the context in which the site should, in theory, show export opportunities. I asked them to close the site, and I was told that this is not possible because it was done with Swiss money and we can't close it. I asked the control body to report on how this 'portal' was funded and developed. They literally made fun of it. If you were an investor and you wanted to invest in a country where the site looks like this, would you still invest?" the minister wrote on his Facebook page, local Agerpres reported.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)