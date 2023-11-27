Developers of Romania’s largest PV park refinance the project with EUR 60 mln loan

Israeli company Econergy, the developer of the largest photovoltaic park in Romania, inaugurated last month in Rătești, obtained a loan of EUR 60 million from Raiffeisen Bank International to finance the project, Profit.ro reported.

With an area of ​​170 hectares, the park has a total installed capacity of 155 MW and is to produce approximately 220 GWh of electricity annually.

The total value of the investment amounted to EUR 102 million, being the largest so far carried out in Romania. It is owned in equal shares by Econergy and the Israeli company Nofar Energy.

The park was officially inaugurated at the end of last month, with the connection to the grid expected in the next period.

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)