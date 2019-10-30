Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 08:09
Business
EC allows Romania to inject EUR 200 mln in CEC savings bank
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has allowed Romania to contribute EUR 200 million to the capital of the state-owned lender CEC Bank, as the operation is not breaching the state aid regulations.

The capital increase will allow CEC Bank to continue extending loans, since it has already reached the limits allowed by the current capitalisation and precautionary regulations, the central bank confirmed in October.

The European Commission has found that the capitalization will be carried out under market conditions and, therefore, does not involve any state aid to the bank as defined by the EU regulations.

“We found that the Romanian Government, as sole owner of CEC Bank, was going to make a capital injection in the bank under the same conditions that a private operator would accept in the market economy. Therefore, we concluded that the recapitalization of the bank did not involve state aid within the meaning of our norms," said the Commissioner responsible for competition policy, Margrethe Vestager.

In October 2019, Romania notified the Commission of its intention to capitalize CEC Bank, which is owned by the state. The capitalization aims to strengthen the bank's lending capacity, taking into account, in particular, the potential of the internal market and to initiate a substantial improvement of the bank's information system. Romania also submitted to the Commission the business plan of this bank for the period 2019-2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 10/30/2019 - 08:09
Business
EC allows Romania to inject EUR 200 mln in CEC savings bank
30 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has allowed Romania to contribute EUR 200 million to the capital of the state-owned lender CEC Bank, as the operation is not breaching the state aid regulations.

The capital increase will allow CEC Bank to continue extending loans, since it has already reached the limits allowed by the current capitalisation and precautionary regulations, the central bank confirmed in October.

The European Commission has found that the capitalization will be carried out under market conditions and, therefore, does not involve any state aid to the bank as defined by the EU regulations.

“We found that the Romanian Government, as sole owner of CEC Bank, was going to make a capital injection in the bank under the same conditions that a private operator would accept in the market economy. Therefore, we concluded that the recapitalization of the bank did not involve state aid within the meaning of our norms," said the Commissioner responsible for competition policy, Margrethe Vestager.

In October 2019, Romania notified the Commission of its intention to capitalize CEC Bank, which is owned by the state. The capitalization aims to strengthen the bank's lending capacity, taking into account, in particular, the potential of the internal market and to initiate a substantial improvement of the bank's information system. Romania also submitted to the Commission the business plan of this bank for the period 2019-2023.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

30 October 2019
Business
Romanian lender BCR ups loan portfolio by 10%, net profit impacted by one-off charge
29 October 2019
Social
Romanian singer Mihai Constantinescu dies after five-month coma
29 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s dismissed Govt. could propose former EU affairs minister for commissioner
29 October 2019
Politics
PM-designate in Parliament: I work for third private company in Romania
29 October 2019
Politics
Romanian cardiac surgeon schooled in France could be the next health minister
29 October 2019
Politics
New European Chief Prosecutor: First results will come in two-three years
28 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep wins “clash of the titans” with Canada’s Bianca Andreescu
25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40