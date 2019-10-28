Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 09:10
Business
Romanian state-owned CEC Bank confirms interim CEO as permanent
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bogdan Constantin Neacşu will be appointed as managing director and chairman of the Management Committee of state-owned lender CEC Bank, after he took the duties related to this position in August, when his predecessor Laurentiu Mitrache resigned.

According to the bank’s announcement, following the completion of the nomination process by CEC Bank’s General Meeting of Shareholders and the approval by the National Bank of Romania (a process initiated in July this year), the structure of the bank's management team is as follows: Bogdan Constantin Neacşu - General Manager and Chairman of the Management Committee; Mihaela Lucica Popa - Director and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee; Mirela Iovu - Director  and Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, local Agerpres reported.

"We are the largest Romanian bank with 100% state capital, with the largest network, and our role must now become that of supporting the Romanian economy. We will continue to support especially the small and medium sized enterprises and the agriculture sector, remaining at the same time close the population of Romania,” declared Neacşu.

In August this year when Laurentiu Mitrache left the management of CEC Bank for personal reasons, his duties were taken over by Bogdan Constantin Neacşu, Mitrache’s deputy at that time.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 10/28/2019 - 09:10
Business
Romanian state-owned CEC Bank confirms interim CEO as permanent
28 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Bogdan Constantin Neacşu will be appointed as managing director and chairman of the Management Committee of state-owned lender CEC Bank, after he took the duties related to this position in August, when his predecessor Laurentiu Mitrache resigned.

According to the bank’s announcement, following the completion of the nomination process by CEC Bank’s General Meeting of Shareholders and the approval by the National Bank of Romania (a process initiated in July this year), the structure of the bank's management team is as follows: Bogdan Constantin Neacşu - General Manager and Chairman of the Management Committee; Mihaela Lucica Popa - Director and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee; Mirela Iovu - Director  and Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, local Agerpres reported.

"We are the largest Romanian bank with 100% state capital, with the largest network, and our role must now become that of supporting the Romanian economy. We will continue to support especially the small and medium sized enterprises and the agriculture sector, remaining at the same time close the population of Romania,” declared Neacşu.

In August this year when Laurentiu Mitrache left the management of CEC Bank for personal reasons, his duties were taken over by Bogdan Constantin Neacşu, Mitrache’s deputy at that time.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

25 October 2019
Entertainment
Former Intercontinental Bucharest hotel manager competes at The Voice of Romania
25 October 2019
Culture & History
Sumedru’s fire, a tradition that has survived in Romania for 2000 years
25 October 2019
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep to play for the first time against Canada’s Bianca Andreescu in WTA Finals
25 October 2019
Social
Romania illegal logging: Authorities censor scientific report that shows volume of wood cut each year
24 October 2019
Social
Bucharest City Council passes Oxygen vignette, cars under Euro 3 standard to be banned from the city
24 October 2019
Business
Romania continues to go down in World Bank’s Doing Business Ranking
24 October 2019
Business
Update: Romanian tech unicorn UiPath to lay off 400 employees, CFO leaves company
24 October 2019
Politics
Romania’s PM-designate announces his list of ministers

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40