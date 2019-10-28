Romanian state-owned CEC Bank confirms interim CEO as permanent

Bogdan Constantin Neacşu will be appointed as managing director and chairman of the Management Committee of state-owned lender CEC Bank, after he took the duties related to this position in August, when his predecessor Laurentiu Mitrache resigned.

According to the bank’s announcement, following the completion of the nomination process by CEC Bank’s General Meeting of Shareholders and the approval by the National Bank of Romania (a process initiated in July this year), the structure of the bank's management team is as follows: Bogdan Constantin Neacşu - General Manager and Chairman of the Management Committee; Mihaela Lucica Popa - Director and First Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee; Mirela Iovu - Director and Deputy Chairman of the Management Committee, local Agerpres reported.

"We are the largest Romanian bank with 100% state capital, with the largest network, and our role must now become that of supporting the Romanian economy. We will continue to support especially the small and medium sized enterprises and the agriculture sector, remaining at the same time close the population of Romania,” declared Neacşu.

In August this year when Laurentiu Mitrache left the management of CEC Bank for personal reasons, his duties were taken over by Bogdan Constantin Neacşu, Mitrache’s deputy at that time.

ed[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)