EC enforces preventive measures and gives EUR 30 mln more compensation to Romanian farmers facing grain glut

The European Commission (EC) has adopted exceptional and temporary preventive measures on imports of a limited number of products from Ukraine, found necessary given the exceptional circumstances of serious logistical bottlenecks experienced in five Member States, including Romania.

At the same time, the Commission endorsed EUR 100 mln in compensation for farmers in these countries, out of which EUR 29.7 mln will go to Romanian farmers, Digi24 reported.

The preventive measures concern only four agricultural products – wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed – originating in Ukraine. They aim to alleviate logistical bottlenecks concerning these products in Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The measures entered into force on May 2 and will last until June 5, 2023.

The Commission said it is ready to reimpose preventive measures beyond the expiry of the current Autonomous Trade Measures Regulation on June 5 2023, as long as the exceptional situation continues.

The EC is also ready to launch an assessment of the situation of the Union market for other sensitive products under the expedited safeguards procedure of the Commission Proposal for the new Autonomous Trade Measures Regulation upon entry into force of this Regulation.

