EC asks Romania for controversial justice draft laws

The European Commission has asked the Romanian authorities for the draft projects introducing amendments to the justice system, reports local Hotnews.ro.

Justice minister Tudorel Toader recently presented several controversial amendments to the current justice laws in a press conference. However, the authorities failed to publish the actual draft laws.

“We want to see that the Romanian authorities have followed our recommendation from the January report on the Justice Cooperation and Verification Mechanism,” an EC spokesperson told Hotnews.ro.

The amendments presented by Toader grant more power to the Justice Ministry. Moreover, the president will no longer be able to appoint Romania’s general prosecutor and the chief prosecutors of institutions such as the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) or the Directorate for Combatting Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT).

