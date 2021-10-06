Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:29
Business

EBRD lobbies for amending regulations after entering biggest Romanian insurer

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Euroins Romania, the biggest insurer after the collapse of market leader City, will benefit from a EUR 42 mln capital injection from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and its Bulgarian owner.

In a joint statement of the EBRD and Euroins, they announce "advanced discussions [with] ASF on the topic of amending the legislation for the insurance industry in Romania."

Mark Davis, EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, says that "the EBRD is working with market regulator ASF to develop new regulations for managing motor claims. Its goal is to help create a fairer system for all parties involved, including customers, workshops and insurance companies while fostering the interest of larger global insurers and attracting capital to the sector."

Euroins Insurance Group (EIG) confirmed that it signed an agreement to sell the EBRD a minority stake.

The EBRD is investing EUR 30 mln through a capital increase, while Eurohold, the insurance group's parent company, is providing a further equity injection of up to EUR 12 mln, according to the Bulgarian group's statement. The funds will be used to develop and grow the largest insurance entity within the group, Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare.

"This EBRD investment will play a key role in stabilizing the insurance sector while providing comfort to customers, regulators and suppliers," said Anca Ioana Ionescu, EBRD Director for Bulgaria.

"The investment comes at an important moment for EIG's largest company - Euroins Romania. It marks a strategic milestone of the capitalization of our Romanian subsidiary in which EIG has invested over RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) in the past 12 months," said Kiril Boshov, EIG's chief executive officer and chairman of Еurohold's management board. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/06/2021 - 08:29
Business

EBRD lobbies for amending regulations after entering biggest Romanian insurer

06 October 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Euroins Romania, the biggest insurer after the collapse of market leader City, will benefit from a EUR 42 mln capital injection from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and its Bulgarian owner.

In a joint statement of the EBRD and Euroins, they announce "advanced discussions [with] ASF on the topic of amending the legislation for the insurance industry in Romania."

Mark Davis, EBRD Regional Director for Romania and Bulgaria, says that "the EBRD is working with market regulator ASF to develop new regulations for managing motor claims. Its goal is to help create a fairer system for all parties involved, including customers, workshops and insurance companies while fostering the interest of larger global insurers and attracting capital to the sector."

Euroins Insurance Group (EIG) confirmed that it signed an agreement to sell the EBRD a minority stake.

The EBRD is investing EUR 30 mln through a capital increase, while Eurohold, the insurance group's parent company, is providing a further equity injection of up to EUR 12 mln, according to the Bulgarian group's statement. The funds will be used to develop and grow the largest insurance entity within the group, Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare.

"This EBRD investment will play a key role in stabilizing the insurance sector while providing comfort to customers, regulators and suppliers," said Anca Ioana Ionescu, EBRD Director for Bulgaria.

"The investment comes at an important moment for EIG's largest company - Euroins Romania. It marks a strategic milestone of the capitalization of our Romanian subsidiary in which EIG has invested over RON 300 mln (EUR 60 mln) in the past 12 months," said Kiril Boshov, EIG's chief executive officer and chairman of Еurohold's management board. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: EBRD)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 08/17/2021 - 14:49
01 September 2021
RI +
Romanian digital marketing startup reveals development plans after EUR 600,000 funding
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks