Earth Hour goes online this year, several Romanian artists join the event

Earth Hour, the world’s largest movement for the environment, with millions of people from around the world joining it every year, will be marked online this year, due to the global crisis triggered by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Traditionally, those joining the event mark it by turning off the lights for one hour. This year, however, all the events marking Earth Hour 2020 will take place exclusively online.

This year’s edition of Earth Hour is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, 20:30 (local time).

Several artists from Romania will join the international movement, to help those at home during this period feel less isolated, according to a press release. “Whether they read, sing or organize a movie screening, their message is the same: no matter the geographical boundaries, the time zone, the social distance, we are not alone - neither now nor when we fight for the protection of nature.”

Thus, after turning off the lights at 20:30 on March 28, the Romanians are invited to connect online with the artists joining the movement this year. Their performances will be streamed live on the Facebook page of WWF Romania and on the artists’ personal pages.

Starting at 20:00, Monica Davidescu will read “Galileo Galilei. The collection of the Little Heroes” to the kids, while another reading session (from the book “The miracle of life on Earth. The story of evolution”) will start at 20:30.

The premiere of the “American Parks” documentary is also scheduled for 20:30. The film takes viewers on a journey through 11 US national parks, with Dan Dinu and Cosmin Dumitrache presenting how nature conservation began in the US and what we can all learn from their protected areas.

Also from 20:30, Dora Gaitanovici, a Voice of Romania finalist, will sing live, while at 21:00 Rockabella will stream a live show from the living room.

Further details are available here.

