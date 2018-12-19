Early Game Ventures launches EUR 28 mln fund for innovative projects in Romania

Early Game Ventures, a EUR 28 million – capitalised venture capital fund dedicated to innovative companies in Romania and funded through the Competitiveness Operational Program 2014-2020, co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund, launched on December 18.

Along with the EU’s agency EIF, another important investor in Early Game Ventures is Globalworth, a Romanian-based company established in 2013 and listed on the AIM segment of the London Stock Exchange.

The EGV fund will take minority positions in early-stage Romanian companies in technology and other intellectual property-intensive domains. The maximum investment is of EUR 3.5 million per startup.

Early Game Ventures will also organize a very selective and intensive acceleration program for some 5 or 6 selected startups per year, to invest EUR 200,000 in each of them.

The three partners of Early Game Ventures management team, Cristian Munteanu, Dan Calugareanu and Radu Stoicoviciu, have an impressive experience in technology and investments.

“There has never been a better moment in Romania’s history for entrepreneurs to launch a business,” said Cristian Munteanu, Managing Partner of EGV.

(photo source: Pixabay.com)