videoRomania’s ruling party leader prevents PM from taking questions at press conference

Romanian prime minister Viorica Dăncilă accompanied Liviu Dragnea, the leader of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD), at a press conference he delivered on September 24, after a meeting of the party’s national permanent bureau. Dragnea however did all the talking and prevented the PM from taking questions from the journalists.

After summarizing the meeting of the party’s bureau, as the PM was called to answer a question, the PSD leader asked her to leave as he was doing the same. The moment, captured by TV station Digi24, shows Dragnea telling Dăncilă “Haideţi!” (Let’s go!).

Facebook reactions emerged afterwards, among them a video showing Dăncilă standing in an elevator without saying anything. The video was shared more than 3,000 times.

(Photo: Print screen after Digi24 video)

